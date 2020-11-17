Dry weather likely in most parts during next 24 hours:PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast mainly dry weather in most plain areas of the province during next 24 hours.

While, Partly cloudy weather expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

However, fog is likely to prevail in few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours,a MET office reported.

Rainfall(mm): Kalam 21 mm .

Minimum temperature's recorded in (°C): Kalam -08°C, Leh -07°C, Gupis, Astore, Malamjabba, Kalat -03°C, Bagrote, Dir and Quetta -02°C.