UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts During Next 24 Hours:PMD

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 04:00 PM

Dry weather likely in most parts during next 24 hours:PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast mainly dry weather in most plain areas of the province during next 24 hours.

While, Partly cloudy weather expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

However, fog is likely to prevail in few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours,a MET office reported.

Rainfall(mm): Kalam 21 mm .

Minimum temperature's recorded in (°C): Kalam -08°C, Leh -07°C, Gupis, Astore, Malamjabba, Kalat -03°C, Bagrote, Dir and Quetta -02°C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Dir Kalat All

Recent Stories

PM announces electronic voting system in Pakistan

18 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Sultan of Oman on Nati ..

21 minutes ago

Kashmore rape victim girl is in critical condition ..

34 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Sultan of Oman on Nat ..

51 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Sultan of Oman on Nation ..

51 minutes ago

'South Punjab women can play effective role in eco ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.