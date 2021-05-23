Dry weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sunday forecast hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While very hot in Sindh and central/ southern Balochistan.

However, rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and surrounding areas, MET office reported.

A westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country.

Maximum temperature's recorded in(°C): Turbat 45, Sibbi 43, Mithi 41, Badin, Mirpur Khas, and Tandojam 40.