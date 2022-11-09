Dry weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

Isolated rain-wind/thunderstorm with snow over hilly areas is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting upper and central parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Punjab and Balochistan. Weather remained dry in other parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 41mm, Dir (upper 28, Lower 01), Pattan 28, Malam Jabba 11, Mirkhani 10, Chitral 09, Parachinar, Balakot 07, Drosh 05, Kakul 03, Cherat 02, Kashmir: Rawalakot 12, Muzaffarabad (AP 11, City 05), Garhi Dupatta 05, Punjab: Murree 11, Sialkot (AP 05, City 02), Chakwal, Hafizabad 04, Islamabad (Golra 04, Saidpur, Airport, Zero point 02), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 04, Chaklala AP 03), Gujranwala 03, Gujrat 02, Balochistan: Khuzdar 06, Quetta (City 04, Samungli 03), Kalat 03, Gilgit-Baltistan: Gupis 02 and Babusar 01mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -03 C, Kalam -02, Ziarat -01 and Astore 01 C.