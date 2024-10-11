Dry weather likely in most parts of country; cold in hilly areas: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast dry weather for most parts of the country on Saturday, with colder conditions expected in the hilly areas during the morning and night.

The weather department stated that continental air is prevailing over much of the country, contributing to the overall dry conditions.

In the past 24 hours, dry weather prevailed across the majority of the country. However, rain and thunderstorms were recorded at isolated places in Karachi and Kashmir.

Karachi's rainfall included 11mm at MOS, 8mm at Faisal Base, and 2mm at University Road. Muzaffarabad Airport in Kashmir reported 1mm of rainfall.

The highest recorded temperature for the day was 41C in Turbat, while Chhor, Lasbela recorded 40 C. Rahim Yar Khan and Karachi also experienced temperatures of 39 C.