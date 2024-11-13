Open Menu

Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts Of Country;cold In Hilly Areas:PMD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2024 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

Cold weather will prevail in hilly areas of the country during the period.

Cloudy weather with rain (snowfall over high mountains) is likely at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the evening/night.

Smog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and most parts of Punjab, while dense fog is also likely during morning/night hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave was also present over northern parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country, while cold in hilly areas.

Smog/dense foggy conditions prevailed in most areas of Punjab. However, rain-wind/thunderstorms occur in Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Kashmir.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Gilgit-Baltistan: Hunza 06mm, Bunji 02, Gilgit 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 05, Dir (Upper) 04, Kalam 03, Mir Khani 01, Kashmir: Kotli 03, Garhi Dupatta, Muzaffarabad (Airport) 01mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -01C and Kalam 02C.

