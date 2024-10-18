Dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, partly cloudy weather with light rain-thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, 03 mm rain recorded in Kalam.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Turbat 42 C, Lasbella 41, Mithi and Pasni 40C.