Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts: PMD

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department PMD Saturday forecast dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While hot weather in Sindh and central/south Balochistan and very hot at few places during day time is expected.

However, partly cloudy weather with rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper and central Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir, the MET office reported.

Dust raising winds/wind-storm are also expected in central /south Punjab and upper Sindh.

A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper and western parts of the country.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (°C): Kalam -02, Astore and Leh 00.

