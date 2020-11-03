Dry weather likely to persist

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast mainly dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

While cold weather in Northern areas, hilly areas of Kashmir, North Balochistan and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa during night and morning hours was forecast.

Smog was predicted in few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours, MET office reported.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (°C): Skardu, Gupis, Leh -03, Kalat -02 and Kalam -01.