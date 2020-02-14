UrduPoint.com
Dry Weather Likely To Persist

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 08:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected to persist in the city and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met department, the minimum and maximum temperatures in the city were recorded at 10 and 22 degrees celsius, respectively, on Friday.

During the past 24 hours, weather remained cold and dry in the province.

As per synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country.

