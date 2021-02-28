Dry weather likely to persist in Capital

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country, while cold and dry in north Balochistan and upper hilly areas during next 24 hours.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, Met office reported.

In last 24 hours weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country.

Rainfall recorded during this time span remained Kashmir: Kotli 31 mm, Rawalakot 21 mm, Anantnag 19mm, Srinagar (City 09mm), Punjab: Mangla 03mm, Gilgit-Baltistan: Skardu and Astore 02mm.

Lowest temperatures recorded on Sunday were Leh -07 °C, Astore, Kalam -05°C,Kalat -04°C, Parachinar -03°C, Skardu, Bagrote, Quetta -02°C, Anantnag and Dir -01 °C.