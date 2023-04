BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :The local Met Office on Monday predicted a dry and hot weather for the city for the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature of 37-degree centigrade and the lowest minimum 23-degree centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

Dry and hot weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.