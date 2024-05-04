Dry Weather Likely To Persist In City
Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2024 | 04:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) The local Met office has forecast dry weather for city during next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature 38 centigrade and the lowest minimum 25 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.
The dry weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.
Recent Stories
CSS 2023 results; check complete details here
European companies show interest in investing in Pakistan’s IT sector
Nominations for three governors'posts; check details here
PML-N to hold meeting today on wheat procurement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2024
Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day
High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5
Stocks heat up as US labour market cools
President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024
Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segments top priorities: CPO
Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK President, discusses latest s ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue 1122 marks International fire fighters day2 minutes ago
-
NAVTTC hosts Syrian delegation to discuss TVET sector’s cooperation2 minutes ago
-
One die, other two injured in Bahawalpur road mishap2 minutes ago
-
Ms. Sana posted as Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur2 minutes ago
-
Ulema call on DC12 minutes ago
-
Bandit arrested in police encounter12 minutes ago
-
Pak-EPA enforcement team confiscates 70kg single-use plastic bags12 minutes ago
-
APHC pays tributes to Ashraf Sehrai on his martyrdom anniversary22 minutes ago
-
47-year-old man died of Congo virus in Attock32 minutes ago
-
Shah Murad Khan hailed for research on calcium dynamics in dairy cows32 minutes ago
-
PP- 269 Muzaffargarh by-election candidate succumbs to injuries at hospital51 minutes ago
-
Dedication, timely response remain hallmark of dedicated firefighters; DEO52 minutes ago