Dry Weather Likely To Persist In City
Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2024 | 12:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast a dry weather for city for next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature 39 centigrade and the lowest minimum 28 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.
Dry weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.
