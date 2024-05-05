Open Menu

Dry Weather Likely To Persist In City

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Dry weather likely to persist in city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast a dry weather for city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 39 centigrade and the lowest minimum 28 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

Dry weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Bugti assures transporters for addressing their pr ..

Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems

13 hours ago
 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohamm ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..

14 hours ago
 3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

14 hours ago
 1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: ..

1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC

14 hours ago
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziris ..

Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR

14 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, inv ..

Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties

14 hours ago
 Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mob ..

Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mobilize various wings of police

14 hours ago
 Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor

Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor

14 hours ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Ha ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Chaudhry seeks more vibrant ..

14 hours ago
 Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home providing care & suppo ..

Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home providing care & support to homeless children

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan