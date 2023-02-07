Dry weather likely to persist in most parts of Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures (in degrees Centigrade) recorded during the last 24 hours were: Karachi 13-15, Hyderabad 12-14, Sukkur 10-12, Thatta 16-18, Mohenjodaro 12-14, Dadu 09-11, Mithi 09-11and Nawabshah 12-14.

Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail across the province.