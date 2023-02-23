Dry weather likely to persist in most parts of KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center on Thursday predicted dry weather in most districts of the province while cold in upper districts and hilly areas.

During the last 24 hours, cold weather prevailed in most parts of the KP.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in (°C): Peshawar City 28/10, Chitral 15/05, Timergara 25/11, Dir 20/01, Mirkhani 18/02, Kalam 10/-06, Drosh 13/04, Saidu Sharif 24/05, Pattan 21/10, Malam Jabba 10/02, Takht Bhai 26/08, Kakul 20/03, Balakot 22/06, Parachinar 18/02, Bannu 28/11, Cherat 19/08, D.I. Khan 27/13, Kalam -06 and Tirah valley of Khyber district -02.