UrduPoint.com

Dry Weather Likely To Persist In Most Parts Of Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Dry weather likely to persist in most parts of Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday predicted dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, hot weather was likely to prevail in the daytime.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded previous day in °C: Karachi 19-21, Hyderabad 19-21, Sukkur 16-18, Thatta 18-20, Mohenjodaro 15-17, Dadu 16-18, Mithi 18-20 and in Nawabshah 17-19.

Mainly, dry weather was likely to prevail across the province.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Weather Hyderabad Nawabshah Sukkur Thatta Dadu

Recent Stories

MBRGI expands international partnerships to achiev ..

MBRGI expands international partnerships to achieve sustainable food security

22 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Match 23 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2023 Match 23 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Score, History, Who Will W ..

50 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Governor-Ge ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Governor-General of Tuvalu

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General's Special Envoy to Afghanist ..

OIC Secretary-General's Special Envoy to Afghanistan Meets with the Deputy Prime ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General and UNESCO Deputy Director-G ..

OIC Secretary-General and UNESCO Deputy Director-General Discuss Ways and Means ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General and UNESCO Deputy Director-G ..

OIC Secretary-General and UNESCO Deputy Director-General Discuss Ways and Means ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.