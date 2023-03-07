Dry weather likely to persist in most parts of Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday predicted dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, hot weather was likely to prevail in the daytime.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded previous day in °C: Karachi 19-21, Hyderabad 19-21, Sukkur 16-18, Thatta 18-20, Mohenjodaro 15-17, Dadu 16-18, Mithi 18-20 and in Nawabshah 17-19.

Mainly, dry weather was likely to prevail across the province.