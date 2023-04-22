Dry weather likely to persist in most parts of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :The Met Office on Saturday predicted mainly dry weather in most parts of the country, while hot in southern parts.

According to the Synoptic Situation, a shallow westerly wave is prevailing over the upper parts of the country.

During the past 24 hours, rain-wind/thunderstorms occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), upper/central Punjab and Islamabad.

Meanwhile, the weather remained dry in other parts of the country.

Rainfall(mm) observed during last 24 hours including Punjab: Noorpur Thal 11, Jhang 08, Faisalabad 07, Joharabad 05, Sargodha 02, D.G khan Toba Tek Singh 01, KP: Bannu 10, Malam Jabba 03, Kalam 01, GB: Gilgit 08, Bagrote 05, Chillas 03, Gupis 01.

Today's Recorded Highest Maximum Temperature in (°C): Shaheed Benazirabad 41, Chhor, Hyderabad, Lasbella, Mithi, Mohenjodaro, Khairpur and Padidan 40.