Dry weather likely to persist in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological department on Sunday forecast dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

Minimum and maximum temperature is predicted in the range of 16-18 degrees Centigrade in Karachi, 17-19 degrees Centigrade in Hyderabad, 13-15 degrees Centigrade Sukkur, 15-17 degrees Centigrade Thatta, 10-12 degrees Centigrade Mohenjo-Daro, 11-13 degrees Centigrade Dadu,15-17 degrees Centigrade Mithi, and 12-14 degrees Centigrade in Nawabshah.

Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province.