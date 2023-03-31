Dry weather likely to persist in Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday predicted dry weather for most districts of Sindh during the next 24 hours.

Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

The minimum and maximum temperatures recorded during the previous day in °C: Karachi 30-32, Hyderabad 32-34, Sukkur 28-30, Thatta 32-34, Mohenjodaro 29-31, Dadu 31-33, Mithi 33-35, and in Nawabshah 31-33.