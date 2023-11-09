Open Menu

Dry Weather Likely To Persist In Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2023 | 04:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday predicted mainly dry weather in most districts of Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, weather remained dry in the province during the previous 24 hours, while the lowest temperature was recorded in Moen jo Daro, where mercury dipped to the 18-degree Celsius mark.

The minimum temperature in Mithi, Dadu and Sukkur was recorded at 19 degree centigrade, Nawabshah 20 C, Thatta 21 C and minimum temperature in Karachi and Hyderabad was recorded at 22 C.

