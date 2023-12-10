Open Menu

Dry Weather Likely To Persist In Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2023 | 03:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) The Pakistan Meteorological Department Sunday predicted dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, fog and smog is predicted in Jacobabad, Mohenjodaro, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Ghotki and Padidan during the morning and night hours.

The minimum temperature is forecast in the range of 13-15 degrees Centigrade in Karachi, 12-14 degrees Centigrade in Hyderabad, 07-09 degrees Centigrade in Sukkur, 12-14 degrees Centigrade in Thatta, 05-07 degrees Centigrade in Mohenjodaro, 08-10 degrees Centigrade in Dadu, 04-06 degrees Centigrade in Mithi and 07-09 degrees Centigrade in Nawabshah.

