Dry weather likely to persist in Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures recorded in Karachi are 20-22°C, Hyderabad 19-21°C, Sukkur 17-19°C, Thatta 19-21°C, Mohenjodaro 17-19°C, Dadu 18-20°C, Mithi 14-16°C, and in Nawabshah 17-19°C.

Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.