Dry Weather Likely To Persists :PMD

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sunday forecast mainly dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

Hot weather would be expected in plain areas and continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country, the MET office reported.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (°C):Noorpur Thal, Pasni, Turbat and Lasbella 41 C°.

