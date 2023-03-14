UrduPoint.com

Dry Weather Likely To Prevail In Most KP

Dry weather likely to prevail in most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center on Tuesday predicted dry weather in most districts of the province.

However, it said that isolated rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is likely to occur over Mansehra and Abbottabad districts in the afternoon.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather occurred over most districts of the province.

However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds occurred in Khyber district.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in °C: Peshawar City 31/15, Chitral 24/05, Timergara 28/10, Dir 27/06, Mirkhani 23/05, Kalam 19/-01, Drosh 23/08, Saidu Sharif 27/08, Pattan 32/13, Malam Jabba 16/05, Takht Bhai 32/11, Kakul 26/06, Balakot 32/14, Parachinar 24/12, Bannu 34/18, Cherat 30/13, D.I. Khan 29/14 and Kalam-01 °C .

