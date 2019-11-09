UrduPoint.com
Dry Weather Likely To Prevail In Most Parts Of Country

Sat 09th November 2019 | 12:35 PM

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold in northern areas during the next twelve hours.

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th November, 2019) Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold in northern areas during the next twelve hours.Temperature of some major cities recorded on Saturday morning:Islamabad nine degree centigrade, Lahore fifteen, Peshawar eleven, Karachi nineteen, Quetta zero, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad five and Murree six degree centigrade.

