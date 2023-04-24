Dry weather on Tuesday: Met Office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while hot in central and southern parts.

According to Met Office, partly cloudy weather is expected in Sindh and Balochistan with chances of rain in Turbat and Gwadar.

However, according to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the past 24 hours, the weather remained dry in other parts of the country, while hot in central and southern parts.

Meanwhile, today's recorded highest maximum temperature (°C): Lasbella, Mithi and Padidan 41°C.