UrduPoint.com

Dry Weather On Tuesday: Met Office

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Dry weather on Tuesday: Met Office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while hot in central and southern parts.

According to Met Office, partly cloudy weather is expected in Sindh and Balochistan with chances of rain in Turbat and Gwadar.

However, according to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the past 24 hours, the weather remained dry in other parts of the country, while hot in central and southern parts.

Meanwhile, today's recorded highest maximum temperature (°C): Lasbella, Mithi and Padidan 41°C.

Related Topics

Sindh Weather Balochistan Gwadar Turbat

Recent Stories

â€˜Ghadaâ€™ crowned winner of Mansour bin Zayed Fe ..

â€˜Ghadaâ€™ crowned winner of Mansour bin Zayed Festival Cup at Toulouse racecou ..

5 minutes ago
 EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

20 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuati ..

Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuating UAE citizens from Sudan

50 minutes ago
 Emirates Mars Mission unveils new Deimos observati ..

Emirates Mars Mission unveils new Deimos observations at EGU23, announces missio ..

50 minutes ago
 Emirates to expand global network with launch of s ..

Emirates to expand global network with launch of services to MontrÃ©al in July

2 hours ago
 EWEC leading energy sector decarbonisation efforts ..

EWEC leading energy sector decarbonisation efforts and driving towards net zero

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.