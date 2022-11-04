- Home
Dry Weather Predicted For Karachi
Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2022 | 05:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological department on Friday predicted dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province including Karachi during the next 24 hours.
Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
