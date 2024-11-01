Dry weather predicted for Lahore, most districts of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted on Friday that smog would continue to prevail in Lahore and major cities of Punjab in next 24 hours.

Other district affected by smog include Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Kasur, Okara, Bahawalpur, Multan and their surroundings regions.

Continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan, it said. Lahore’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 32-34°C on Friday and 33-35°C on Saturday.

Sargodha remained the hottest place in Punjab where the maximum temperature was recorded at 35°C. Maximum temperature in Sahiwal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan and Bahawalpur was recorded at 34°C.

In Lahore, maximum temperature was recorded at 33°C. Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 37 per cent.