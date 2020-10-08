Dry weather predicted for next 10 days

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid Thu 08th October 2020

The weather experts have predicted dry weather conditions in Punjab including provincial capital for the next 10 days of October

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The weather experts have predicted dry weather conditions in Punjab including provincial capital for the next 10 days of October.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city at 34 and 22 degrees Celsius respectively during the last 24 hours.

The weather experts said that a shallow westerly wave was likely to enter the upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday and could persist till Sunday.

The month of October in Lahore could experience gradually increasing cloud cover, with the passing time.

The rain was expected in the end of the month which could increase chill in the air.

