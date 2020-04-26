UrduPoint.com
Dry Weather Predicted For Parts Of KP

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 04:00 PM

Dry weather predicted for parts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :The Provincial Met Office Sunday predicted dry weather for most parts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for next 24 hours.

However, partly cloudy weather condition with chances of rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at a few places in Upper Dir, Swat, Shangla, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram and Kohistan districts.

Similarly, the Met Officer also forecast dry weather condition however chances of rain-thunderstorm in Upper and Lower Dir, Swat, Shangla, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram and Kohistan districts for next 48 hours.

