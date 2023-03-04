Dry weather predicted for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures recorded in Karachi on Saturday were 20-22 degrees centigrade; Hyderabad 19-21 degrees centigrade; Sukkur 16-18 degrees centigrade; Thatta 18-20 degrees centigrade; Mohenjodaro 14-16 degrees centigrade; Dadu 13-15 degrees centigrade; Mitthi 19-21 degrees centigrade; and in Nawabshah 17-19 degrees centigrade.

