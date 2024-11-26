Open Menu

Dry Weather Predicted For Sindh

Sumaira FH Published November 26, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Dry weather predicted for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, smog or fog (in patches) is predicted in Kashmore, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Tandojam and their surroundings during morning or night hours.

Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

