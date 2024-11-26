Dry Weather Predicted For Sindh
Sumaira FH Published November 26, 2024 | 04:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, smog or fog (in patches) is predicted in Kashmore, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Tandojam and their surroundings during morning or night hours.
Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
