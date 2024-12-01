Dry weather predicted for Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, smog or fog is forecast in Kashmore, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Tandojam and their surroundings during morning or night hours.

Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.