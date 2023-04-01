UrduPoint.com

Dry Weather Predicted In City

Published April 01, 2023

Dry weather predicted in city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province whereas cloudy weather in southern Sindh during the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures recorded in Karachi 30-32 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 32-34 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 32-34 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 31-33 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 33-35 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 32-34 degrees Centigrade, Mitthi 33-35 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawabshah 34-36 degrees Centigrade.

