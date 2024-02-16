Dry Weather Predicts Across Northern Sindh
Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2024 | 02:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted dry weather for Sukkur and its adjoining areas on Friday evening/night and the next two days.
Under these conditions, dry weather is expected across the northern Sindh on Saturday and Sunday.
Sukkur’s minimum temperatures will likely remain between 24-30 C on Saturday and Sunday.
Recent Stories
PHC grants bail to PTI’s nominee for PM office Omar Ayub Khan in 24 cases
Bajwa, Faiz reject Maulana Fazl claims about No-confidence move against Imran Kh ..
Private operators to start booking for Hajj from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024
Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for Feb 16
Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhtar
Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to compete'
FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency exchange
Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused in Gujrat development projects ..
PBS to conduct 7th Agricultural Census this year
Accused sought by KP police nabbed by FIA at Karachi airport
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seminar on 'Intricacies of vegetable seed production' held:10 minutes ago
-
PHC asks ECP to scrutinize forms 45, 47; address grievances of candidates20 minutes ago
-
PHC grants bail to PTI’s nominee for PM office Omar Ayub Khan in 24 cases34 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 108 kg drugs in five operations50 minutes ago
-
54 kite flyers, sellers arrested; 2000 kites, 65 string rolls recovered50 minutes ago
-
Bajwa, Faiz reject Maulana Fazl claims about No-confidence move against Imran Khan53 minutes ago
-
FIA arrested 2 accused involved in illegal currency business59 minutes ago
-
ECP's sole Twitter account verified with gray tick59 minutes ago
-
Youth and girl shot dead in Takhtbhai60 minutes ago
-
Urs of Baba Peera Shah Ghazi Begins Feb 24th60 minutes ago
-
Road accident claims one life1 hour ago
-
Action against illegal commercial use of residential buildings in G-13, G-14 in full swing1 hour ago