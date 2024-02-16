Dry weather predicts across northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted dry weather for Sukkur and its adjoining areas on Friday evening/night and the next two days.

Under these conditions, dry weather is expected across the northern Sindh on Saturday and Sunday.

Sukkur’s minimum temperatures will likely remain between 24-30 C on Saturday and Sunday.