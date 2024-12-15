Dry Weather Takes Hold, Country Grapples With Health, Agriculture, Climate Concerns
Muhammad Irfan Published December 15, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) As the country endures a prolonged dry spell this winter, December is also passing without any significant rainfall, leaving many regions grappling with the far-reaching effects of drought. This ongoing dryness is escalating concerns over water scarcity, reducing agricultural productivity, and worsening health conditions, including respiratory issues, skin problems, and viral infections aggravated by the increased dust and lack of humidity.
Experts have warned that without timely actions and local preparedness, the challenges posed by this dry season could become more severe, threatening both public health and economic stability.
Talking to APP, Muhammad Saleem Shaikh, Climate Change and Environmental Policy Specialist and Media Spokesperson for the Ministry of Climate Change And Environmental Coordination, shared that the ministry has launched several initiatives to mitigate climate change's impact on agriculture, especially in rain-fed areas. These regions are vulnerable to erratic weather, droughts, and floods caused by climate change.
A key initiative is the Recharge Pakistan Programme, launched with national and international partners to enhance climate resilience in rain-fed areas. The program focuses on water management, rainwater harvesting, and ecosystem restoration, aiming to address challenges like erratic rainfall, droughts, and floods that affect agriculture, livelihoods, and ecosystems.
Shaikh outlined several measures under the Recharge Pakistan Programme: utilizing floodwaters to recharge groundwater, reducing flood risks, developing water storage systems and wetlands, and promoting sustainable water extraction practices. These efforts aim to improve the resilience of rain-fed communities, ensure water availability, support sustainable agriculture, and encourage climate-smart farming.
The Ministry is also tackling environmental damage from agricultural residue burning, which worsens air pollution during the dry season. This practice contributes to smog, particularly in urban areas. The Punjab government has been urged to control residue burning, and is providing subsidized machinery like Happy Seeders, which sow seeds without burning stubble, as well as mulchers and balers for recycling crop waste.
The Ministry, Sheikh said, "in line with the National Climate Change Policy, is incentivizing crop residue reuse. Farmers are encouraged to use residues for bioenergy, compost, and animal feed, and biofuel plants are being established to convert agricultural waste into energy.
"
In addition, provincial environmental protection agencies are strengthening enforcement of laws against open burning, including fines and support for alternative practices. Workshops and training sessions are being held to educate farmers on the health and environmental risks of stubble burning and to demonstrate alternative methods for managing crop waste.Through legal enforcement, farmer incentives, and public awareness, the Ministry is working to effectively address the issue of agricultural residue burning, Shaikh concluded
Particularly vulnerable are the country’s rain-fed crops—wheat, rice, cotton, sugarcane, and maize—which rely on consistent weather patterns that are increasingly unpredictable due to climate change. The disruption of these patterns is significantly impacting crop yields, threatening farm livelihoods, and contributing to food insecurity, especially among farming communities.
Additionally, the dry conditions are intensifying respiratory problems for individuals with pre-existing lung conditions, while increasing skin irritation and fostering the spread of viral infections. These health risks are especially pronounced for vulnerable groups, such as children, the elderly, and those in rural areas with limited access to healthcare.
Dr. Junaid Mustafa a Family Physician at Asia Memorial Clinic in response to APP queries on health issues due to dry spell emphasized that during the dry season, vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly are at increased risk of respiratory issues, dehydration, infectious diseases, skin conditions, and eye irritation. To protect them, he recommends maintaining hydration, improving air quality, ensuring proper nutrition, and strengthening sanitation practices. Regular health monitoring and community awareness are key to minimizing these health risks.
Global pledges to support climate-vulnerable countries are often unfulfilled or insufficient, leaving many nations to suffer from climate impacts. Despite promises at forums like COP27, such as the $100 billion annual climate finance goal, funds are delayed or inadequate. Countries in regions like the Pacific and sub-Saharan Africa continue to face extreme weather events with limited support, while progress on initiatives like the Loss and Damage Fund remains slow, leaving vulnerable nations like Pakistan exposed to natural calamities.
