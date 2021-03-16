UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dry Weather To Continue In Most Parts, Rain Likely In Upper KP, GB,

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 07:50 PM

Dry weather to continue in most parts, rain likely in upper KP, GB,

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country however, isolated rain-thunderstorm (snowfall over high mountains) is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan in next 24 hours.

A westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country, Met office reported.

In last 24 hours weather remained dry in most parts of the country while partly cloudy in upper parts.

However rain occured in Mirkhani 02 mm and Chitral (Trace) during this time span.

Minimum temperature recorded on Tuesday remained Leh, Kalam -02°C Gupis, Malamjabba and Astore 01°C.

Related Topics

Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Gilgit Baltistan Chitral

Recent Stories

MoHAP calls for nationwide participation in ground ..

24 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif has security threats if he returns to ..

2 hours ago

Secretary Forestry Wildlife & Fisheries paid visit ..

2 hours ago

Get ready to get your hands on the fastest chargin ..

2 hours ago

International Humanitarian Hackathon&#039;s finali ..

2 hours ago

PM stresses for introducing track and trace system ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.