Dry weather to continue in most parts, rain likely in upper KP, GB,

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country however, isolated rain-thunderstorm (snowfall over high mountains) is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan in next 24 hours.

A westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country, Met office reported.

In last 24 hours weather remained dry in most parts of the country while partly cloudy in upper parts.

However rain occured in Mirkhani 02 mm and Chitral (Trace) during this time span.

Minimum temperature recorded on Tuesday remained Leh, Kalam -02°C Gupis, Malamjabba and Astore 01°C.