Dry weather to continue, Smog likely in few plain areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while cold in northern areas, hilly areas of Kashmir, north Balochistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa during morning and night hours in next 24 hours.

Smog/Fog is also expected in few plain areas of Punjab and coastal areas of Makran during morning and night hours during this time span.

Met office reported taht continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

During last 24 hours dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while cold in northern areas, hilly areas of Kashmir, north Balochistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa.

Lowest temperature recorded on Sunday remained Leh -11°C, Skardu -06°C, Gupis -04°C, Kalat -03°C, Gilgit and Astore -01°C.