'Dry Weather To Continue Till Nov 9': Chief Meteorologist
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Chief Meteorologist at Pakistan Meteorological Department Dr. Sardar Sarfaraz Thursday predicted that the country will further experience dry weather till November 9 exacerbated by climate change and this weather condition will delay wheat and crop cultivation, typically planted during this period.
Dr. Sardar Sarfaraz revealed in an interview with a private news channel that hot and dry weather across most parts of the country and hilly areas will experience colder temperatures, while morning fog and smog may affect some plain areas of Punjab.
Pakistan's hottest months usually occur in May, June, and October, he said, adding, however, this year's October stood out as exceptionally hot and dry, surpassing previous records.
Chief Meteorologist warned that Pakistan's wheat crop cultivation will experience delays this year due to the ongoing dry weather. Sarfaraz, predicted a significant temperature drop in the country during the second week of November.
Recent Stories
Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December, January
Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who lives abroad
Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024
Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS veto
Botswana votes as president's party seeks to extend six-decade rule
Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthens bilateral ties with investme ..
Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Margallah Ridge
Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt assurances on housing, health, ..
Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue according to wishes of Kashmiris
Foreign investors looking towards Pakistan to avail investment opportunities: F ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police bust dacoit gang; arrest six1 minute ago
-
Police arrest 2 drug dealers in Kasur2 minutes ago
-
Kanwal praise CM's green initiatives, urges public support11 minutes ago
-
Expert urges public awareness on 'Peritoneal Dialysis' for better Kidney health32 minutes ago
-
CEO DHA rejects rumors of constable's death by dengue32 minutes ago
-
1774 shopkeepers fined over profiteering in Oct42 minutes ago
-
Steps being taken to facilitate patients at maximum level in DHQ : DC42 minutes ago
-
Islamabad community representatives seek collective solutions as daily waste surpasses 600 tons42 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi hosts Sikh pilgrims from USA at State Guest House1 hour ago
-
Minister emphasizes need for 'Market-Oriented' Education1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 117,000 cusecs water2 hours ago
-
Water supply restored after Sangjani station repaired2 hours ago