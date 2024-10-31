'Dry weather to continue till Nov 9': Chief Meteorologist

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Chief Meteorologist at Pakistan Meteorological Department Dr. Sardar Sarfaraz Thursday predicted that the country will further experience dry weather till November 9 exacerbated by climate change and this weather condition will delay wheat and crop cultivation, typically planted during this period.

Dr. Sardar Sarfaraz revealed in an interview with a private news channel that hot and dry weather across most parts of the country and hilly areas will experience colder temperatures, while morning fog and smog may affect some plain areas of Punjab.

Pakistan's hottest months usually occur in May, June, and October, he said, adding, however, this year's October stood out as exceptionally hot and dry, surpassing previous records.

Chief Meteorologist warned that Pakistan's wheat crop cultivation will experience delays this year due to the ongoing dry weather. Sarfaraz, predicted a significant temperature drop in the country during the second week of November.