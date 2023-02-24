UrduPoint.com

Dry Weather To Persist In Most KP

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Dry weather to persist in most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday predicted dry weather in most districts of the province, while cold and partly cloudy in upper districts and hilly areas.

Isolated light rain-thunderstorm with light snowfall over the hills is also expected in Chitral, Upper Dir, Upper Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Kohistan and Mansehra districts during the evening/night.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather occurred in most districts of the province, while cold in upper districts and hilly areas.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 29/10, Chitral 15/06, Timergara 25/11, Dir 20/01, Mirkhani 19/02, Kalam 16/-06, Drosh 18/04, Saidu Sharif 25/05, Pattan 24/12, Malam Jabba 11/03, Takht Bhai 29/08, Kakul 22/04, Balakot 26/09, Parachinar 19/02, Bannu 30/10, Cherat 18/09, D.I. Khan 30/13.

The minimum temperature recorded in the province was -06 °C in Kalam.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Parachinar Mansehra Saidu Chitral Dir Kohistan Shangla Timergara Balakot

Recent Stories

Fatima bint Mubarak directs treatment for Syrian e ..

Fatima bint Mubarak directs treatment for Syrian earthquake victims in UAE hospi ..

8 minutes ago
 Pakistani brothers released from Guantanamo after ..

Pakistani brothers released from Guantanamo after 20 years and sent home

36 minutes ago
 Unit 3 of Abu Dhabiâ€™s Barakah Nuclear Energy Pla ..

Unit 3 of Abu Dhabiâ€™s Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant commences commercial operat ..

38 minutes ago
 UN Session on Ukraine: Pakistan says Jammu, Kashmi ..

UN Session on Ukraine: Pakistan says Jammu, Kashmir globally recognized disputed ..

52 minutes ago
 Pakistan to emerge out of current economic pressur ..

Pakistan to emerge out of current economic pressures: President

1 hour ago
 Naveed Qamar visits US think tank Atlantic Council

Naveed Qamar visits US think tank Atlantic Council

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.