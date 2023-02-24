Dry weather to persist in most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday predicted dry weather in most districts of the province, while cold and partly cloudy in upper districts and hilly areas.

Isolated light rain-thunderstorm with light snowfall over the hills is also expected in Chitral, Upper Dir, Upper Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Kohistan and Mansehra districts during the evening/night.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather occurred in most districts of the province, while cold in upper districts and hilly areas.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 29/10, Chitral 15/06, Timergara 25/11, Dir 20/01, Mirkhani 19/02, Kalam 16/-06, Drosh 18/04, Saidu Sharif 25/05, Pattan 24/12, Malam Jabba 11/03, Takht Bhai 29/08, Kakul 22/04, Balakot 26/09, Parachinar 19/02, Bannu 30/10, Cherat 18/09, D.I. Khan 30/13.

The minimum temperature recorded in the province was -06 °C in Kalam.