Dry weather to persist in most parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast dry weather likely to persist in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave is also present over Kashmir and its adjoining areas, MET office reported.

Heat wave will persist over the districts of Sindh and Balochistan.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (°C) *: Dadu 44, Mithi, Nawab shah, Chhor, Larkana 42, Lasbella, Mohenjo-Daro, Mirpur Khas 41.