UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dry Weather To Persist In Most Parts Of The Country

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

Dry weather to persist in most parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast dry weather likely to persist in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave is also present over Kashmir and its adjoining areas, MET office reported.

Heat wave will persist over the districts of Sindh and Balochistan.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (°C) *: Dadu 44, Mithi, Nawab shah, Chhor, Larkana 42, Lasbella, Mohenjo-Daro, Mirpur Khas 41.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Balochistan Larkana Mirpur Khas Dadu

Recent Stories

Sindh govt launches electric busses in Karachi

1 hour ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs meeting of SEC

1 hour ago

Tableeghi Jamaat postpones annual â€˜Ijtemaâ€™ in ..

1 hour ago

Keep trust in air travel: Emirates to operate spec ..

1 hour ago

FIFA expresses concerns over illegal possession of ..

2 hours ago

Al-Othaimeen Calls for Changing Attitudes towards ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.