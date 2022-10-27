Dry weather to prevail in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Department Peshawar has predicted dry weather in most of the districts of the province on Thursday, while the cold wave will continue in the hilly areas during the next 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, the weather was dry in most of the districts of the province, while the weather was cold in the hilly areas.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were as Peshawar City 31/13, Chitral 25/06, Timergara 29/11, Dir 26/05, Mirkhani 27/07, Kalam 19/01, Drosh 26/10, Saidu Sharif 27/07, Pattan 32/12, Malam Jabba 13/07, Takht Bhai 30/13, Kakul 26/08, Balakot 28/09, Parachinar 23/06, Bannu 32/12, Cherat 24/11, D.I. Khan 34/11, Risalpur 30/14 and Kohat 29/15.

The lowest temperature in the province was recorded at 01 degrees Celsius in Kalam.