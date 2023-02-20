Dry weather to prevail in most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday forecast dry weather for most districts of the province while partly cloudy and cold in upper districts and hilly areas.

During the last 24 hours, cold and partly cloudy to cloudy weather occurred over most districts of the province. However, scattered rain occurred in Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Bajaur and Khyber districts.

Rain recorded (in mm): Chitral 22, Dir 21, Drosh 12, Mirkhani & Kalam 11 (each), Timergara 05, Pashat-Bajaur 03, Pattan 01 and Risapur & Tirah-Khyber Trace (each).

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 26/13, Chitral 17/05, Timergara 22/08, Dir 20/04, Mirkhani 21/04, Kalam 14/-03, Drosh 18/03, Saidu Sharif 21/09, Pattan 20/13, Malam Jabba 11/03, Takht Bhai 25/13, Kakul 21/10, Balakot 23/13, Parachinar 18/03, Bannu 30/10, Cherat 19/09, D.I. Khan 29/14.

The minimum temperature recorded in the province was -03 °C in Kalam.