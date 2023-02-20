UrduPoint.com

Dry Weather To Prevail In Most KP

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Dry weather to prevail in most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday forecast dry weather for most districts of the province while partly cloudy and cold in upper districts and hilly areas.

During the last 24 hours, cold and partly cloudy to cloudy weather occurred over most districts of the province. However, scattered rain occurred in Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Bajaur and Khyber districts.

Rain recorded (in mm): Chitral 22, Dir 21, Drosh 12, Mirkhani & Kalam 11 (each), Timergara 05, Pashat-Bajaur 03, Pattan 01 and Risapur & Tirah-Khyber Trace (each).

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 26/13, Chitral 17/05, Timergara 22/08, Dir 20/04, Mirkhani 21/04, Kalam 14/-03, Drosh 18/03, Saidu Sharif 21/09, Pattan 20/13, Malam Jabba 11/03, Takht Bhai 25/13, Kakul 21/10, Balakot 23/13, Parachinar 18/03, Bannu 30/10, Cherat 19/09, D.I. Khan 29/14.

The minimum temperature recorded in the province was -03 °C in Kalam.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Parachinar Saidu Chitral Dir Kohistan Timergara Balakot

Recent Stories

IDEX, NAVDEX 2023 open in Abu Dhabi

IDEX, NAVDEX 2023 open in Abu Dhabi

2 minutes ago
 Imran Khan raises voice for Ajmal Masih who lost h ..

Imran Khan raises voice for Ajmal Masih who lost his life KPO terrorists'attack

10 minutes ago
 UAEU education experts discuss future of education ..

UAEU education experts discuss future of education challenges and prospects

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan to co-chair Pak-US TIFA Council's meeting ..

Pakistan to co-chair Pak-US TIFA Council's meeting in Washington

21 minutes ago
 PM orders for providing free medical treatment to ..

PM orders for providing free medical treatment to 50% poor patients at PKLI

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.