UrduPoint.com

Dry Weather To Prevail In Most KP

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Dry weather to prevail in most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday predicted dry weather in most districts of the province while partly cloudy and cold in upper districts and hilly areas.

It said that isolated rain-wind and thunderstorm with light snowfall over the hills is likely to occur over Chitral, Dir, Malakand, Upper Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar and Mansehra districts.

During the last 24 hours cold and cloudy weather occurred over most districts of the province. However, scattered rain-wind and thunderstorm with light snowfall over the hills occurred over Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Swat, Kohistan, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad Buner and Khyber districts.

Rain recorded (in mm): Chitral 16, Dir 13, Drosh 11, Kalam, Timergara & Pattan 06 (each), Mirkhani & Balakot 05 (each), Kakul 03, Buner & Tirah (Khyber) 01 (each) and Saidu Sharif Trace. Snowfall in (inches): Kalam 02.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 26/10, Chitral 10/01, Timergara 18/10, Dir 12/01, Mirkhani 20/01, Kalam 06/-07, Drosh 11/03, Saidu Sharif 19/05, Pattan 16/07, Malam Jabba 08/-02, Takht Bhai 25/03, Kakul 20/03, Balakot 18/06, Parachinar 20/01, Bannu 27/10, Cherat 19/09, D.I. Khan 30/15.

The minimum temperature recorded in the province was -07 °C in Kalam.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Parachinar Mansehra Saidu Chitral Dir Kohistan Malakand Shangla Buner Timergara Balakot

Recent Stories

NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan resigns

NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan resigns

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Netherlands agree to enhance trade, econ ..

Pakistan, Netherlands agree to enhance trade, economic ties

49 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 4th Sharjah Gulf ..

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 4th Sharjah Gulf Theatre Festival

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st February 2023

3 hours ago
 Global Summit of Women 2023 to begin tomorrow in A ..

Global Summit of Women 2023 to begin tomorrow in Abu Dhabi

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.