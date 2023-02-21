Dry weather to prevail in most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday predicted dry weather in most districts of the province while partly cloudy and cold in upper districts and hilly areas.

It said that isolated rain-wind and thunderstorm with light snowfall over the hills is likely to occur over Chitral, Dir, Malakand, Upper Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar and Mansehra districts.

During the last 24 hours cold and cloudy weather occurred over most districts of the province. However, scattered rain-wind and thunderstorm with light snowfall over the hills occurred over Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Swat, Kohistan, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad Buner and Khyber districts.

Rain recorded (in mm): Chitral 16, Dir 13, Drosh 11, Kalam, Timergara & Pattan 06 (each), Mirkhani & Balakot 05 (each), Kakul 03, Buner & Tirah (Khyber) 01 (each) and Saidu Sharif Trace. Snowfall in (inches): Kalam 02.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 26/10, Chitral 10/01, Timergara 18/10, Dir 12/01, Mirkhani 20/01, Kalam 06/-07, Drosh 11/03, Saidu Sharif 19/05, Pattan 16/07, Malam Jabba 08/-02, Takht Bhai 25/03, Kakul 20/03, Balakot 18/06, Parachinar 20/01, Bannu 27/10, Cherat 19/09, D.I. Khan 30/15.

The minimum temperature recorded in the province was -07 °C in Kalam.