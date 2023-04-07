Dry weather to prevail in most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected over most districts of the province.

However, a light rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is likely to occur over isolated places in Khyber and Kurram districts in afternoon.

During the last 24 hours mainly dry weather occurred over most districts of the province.

However, rain-thunderstorm occurred in Bajaur and Khyber districts.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 27/14, Chitral 19/06, Timergara 23/13, Dir 20/06, Mirkhani 22/04, Kalam 13/-02, Drosh 18/03, Saidu Sharif 24/08, Pattan 24/15, Malam Jabba 09/03, Takht Bhai 27/12, Kakul 20/06, Balakot 23/09, Parachinar 15/02, Bannu 27/12, Cherat 20/07, D.I. Khan 31/17.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 31°C in Dera Ismail Khan.