Dry Weather To Prevail In Most KP: Met Office

Published October 07, 2022

Dry weather to prevail in most KP: Met Office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) Peshawar on Friday predicted that mainly dry weather is expected in most of the districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.

However, cloudy weather with light rain-thunderstorms and light snowfall over high mountains are likely to occur over isolated places in Upper Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram and Mansehra districts during day time.

During the last 24 hours, mainly cloudy weather prevailed over most parts of the province.

Rain-thunderstorms with gusty winds occurred in Swat, Upper Dir, Chitral, Buner, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Nowshera, Peshawar, Kohat and Khyber districts.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded at different stations of KP were as Peshawar City 29/16, Peshawar A/P 28/16, Chitral 24/09, Timergara 32/17, Dir 21/08, Mirkhani 27/12, Kalam 12/01, Drosh 27/11, Saidu Sharif 27/13, Pattan 24/15, Malam Janba 14/06, Takht Bhai 29/16, Kakul 26/11, Balakot 28/13, Parachinar 29/11, Bannu 37/18, Cherat 21/10, D.I. Khan 37/22, Risalpur 30/16 and Kohat 29/18.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 37°C each in Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu.

