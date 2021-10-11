UrduPoint.com

Dry Weather To Prevail In Most Parts Of Country: PMD

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 08:00 PM

Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday forecast dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, rain wind-thunderstorm (snowfall over high mountains) may occur at isolated places in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and northeast Punjab.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind-thundershower occured in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Punjab: Mandi Bahauddin 38 mm, Islamabad (Saidpur 37, Zero Point 20, Airport 04, Bokra 02, Golra 01), Mangla 33, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 22, Chaklala 10), Chakwal 14, Murree 09, Attock 06, Jhelum 04, Kashmir: Kotli 22, Garhi Dupatta 18, Muzaffarabad (Airport 14, City 12), Rawalakot 13, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 16, Kalam 12, Malam Jabba 08, Kohat 04, Saidu Sharif, Cherat, Balakot 02, Peshawar (Airport), Dir, Pattan 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 13, Astore 09, Gilgit 08, Babusar Top 05, Chillas 02, Gupis 01 mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Sibbi, Lasbela and Gwadar 39 C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Weather Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Murree Gwadar Saidpur Kohat Gilgit Baltistan Rawalpindi Saidu Chakwal Jhelum Mandi Bahauddin Dir Lasbela Attock Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Kotli Balakot Garhi Dupatta May Top Airport

Recent Stories

Dubai’s Global Grad Show to begin in November fe ..

Dubai’s Global Grad Show to begin in November featuring participants from 70 c ..

29 seconds ago
 48th WJMES concludes with huge success, attracting ..

48th WJMES concludes with huge success, attracting over than 60,000 visitors

16 minutes ago
 &#039;Future Skills&#039; programme being expanded ..

&#039;Future Skills&#039; programme being expanded to empower Emirati youth with ..

31 minutes ago
 FNC Parliamentary Division participates in meeting ..

FNC Parliamentary Division participates in meetings of Arab Parliament’s stand ..

46 minutes ago
 UAE’s aviation activity rose 24.5 percent: GCAA ..

UAE’s aviation activity rose 24.5 percent: GCAA Director-General

2 hours ago
 FTA calls on Expo 2020 Dubai participants to avail ..

FTA calls on Expo 2020 Dubai participants to avail VAT refund scheme

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.