Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday forecast dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, rain wind-thunderstorm (snowfall over high mountains) may occur at isolated places in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and northeast Punjab.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind-thundershower occured in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Punjab: Mandi Bahauddin 38 mm, Islamabad (Saidpur 37, Zero Point 20, Airport 04, Bokra 02, Golra 01), Mangla 33, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 22, Chaklala 10), Chakwal 14, Murree 09, Attock 06, Jhelum 04, Kashmir: Kotli 22, Garhi Dupatta 18, Muzaffarabad (Airport 14, City 12), Rawalakot 13, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 16, Kalam 12, Malam Jabba 08, Kohat 04, Saidu Sharif, Cherat, Balakot 02, Peshawar (Airport), Dir, Pattan 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 13, Astore 09, Gilgit 08, Babusar Top 05, Chillas 02, Gupis 01 mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Sibbi, Lasbela and Gwadar 39 C.