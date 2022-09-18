UrduPoint.com

Dry Weather To Prevail In Most Parts Of Country: PMD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2022 | 10:00 PM

Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

While the weather will remain hot in central and southern parts.

According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country.

During the last 25 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred at a few places in south Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.

The rainfall recorded was Punjab: Punjab: Kot Addu 50mm, Vehova (DG Khan) 06, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 25, Kalam 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Babusar 05, Bagrote 04 and Astore 03mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Nokkundi 41 C, Sibbi and Dalbandin 40 C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Parachinar Gilgit Baltistan Dalbandin Kot Addu

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

13 hours ago
 PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: ..

PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: Senator Dr Afnan

22 hours ago
 Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNG ..

Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNGA on Monday - Statement

22 hours ago
 Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Openin ..

Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Opening Day

22 hours ago
 Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen E ..

Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.