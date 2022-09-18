Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: PMD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

While the weather will remain hot in central and southern parts.

According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country.

During the last 25 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred at a few places in south Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.

The rainfall recorded was Punjab: Punjab: Kot Addu 50mm, Vehova (DG Khan) 06, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 25, Kalam 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Babusar 05, Bagrote 04 and Astore 03mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Nokkundi 41 C, Sibbi and Dalbandin 40 C.