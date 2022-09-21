Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: PMD

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

While hot weather will prevail in central and southern parts.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, isolated rain-thunderstorm occurred in northeast Punjab and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Punjab: Kasur 19 mm, Gujranwala 05, Sialkot (Airport 03, City01), Lahore (Airport 02), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Peshawar Airport 03, Bacha Khan Airport and Lower Dir 01mm.

The maximum temperatures recorded were Sibbi, Nokkundi, Bhakkar, Joharabad and Nurpur Thal 40 C.