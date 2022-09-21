UrduPoint.com

Dry Weather To Prevail In Most Parts Of Country: PMD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

While hot weather will prevail in central and southern parts.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, isolated rain-thunderstorm occurred in northeast Punjab and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Punjab: Kasur 19 mm, Gujranwala 05, Sialkot (Airport 03, City01), Lahore (Airport 02), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Peshawar Airport 03, Bacha Khan Airport and Lower Dir 01mm.

The maximum temperatures recorded were Sibbi, Nokkundi, Bhakkar, Joharabad and Nurpur Thal 40 C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Weather Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Kasur Gujranwala Sialkot Bhakkar Dir Airport

Recent Stories

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive ..

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive is aimed at empowering & educ ..

1 hour ago
 UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of ..

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institu ..

2 hours ago
 PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

3 hours ago
 TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP ..

TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP Bright Night Portrait camera w ..

3 hours ago
 Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: ..

Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: Infinix XE27 Bluetooth ear pod ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizati ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.