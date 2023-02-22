UrduPoint.com

Dry Weather To Prevail In Most Parts Of Country:PMD

February 22, 2023

Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country:PMD

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

While cold weather will prevail in hilly areas during the night and morning hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while cold in the northern parts.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Kalam -07 C and Leh -05 C.

